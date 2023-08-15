Apple plans to produce 85.6 million units of the iPhone 14 series and 86.3 million iPhone 15 units by the end of the year, according to the Korean version of The Elec.

This means the company has firm has increased its iPhone production plan by 3.2 million in 2023. The Elec says Apple plans to produce 95.6 million units of the iPhone 14 series and 86.3 million units of this year’s new iPhone 15 series. The pro lineup is expected to reach 65% in the iPhone 15 series.

Here’s the breakdown for each iPhone 15 version, according to The Elec: 21.8 million units (25%) for the standard model; 8.5 million units (10%) for the Plus model; 24.2 million units (28%) for the Pro model; and 31.8 million units (37%) for the Pro Max model.

