Apple has hired Covington & Burling to lobby on issues related to trade, intellectual property and public health matters, according to The Hill.

Covington & Burling is an American multinational law firm. Known as a “white shoe” law firm, the firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and advises clients on transactional, litigation, regulatory, and public policy matters.

The International Trade Commission last month ruled that Apple infringed on medical device AliveCor’s patents, threatening Apple Watch imports and setting up a decision from the Biden administration. Covington’s Shara Aranoff, former chair of the U.S. International Trade Commission, will work on the Apple account, according to The Hill.

