Apple will release a new MacBook Air series in the second quarter of the year, according to Taiwanese supply chain publication DigiTimes (a subscription is required to read the entire article).

The report says “The first quarter of 2023 is expected to see Apple’s MacBook shipping low, but the second quarter will see the release of a new MacBook Air series, according to industry sources.”

I find the report a little confusing. I’m not sure what a “new MacBook Air” series would be, but I’m guessing it would be the rumored 15.5-inch model and perhaps speed bumps to the current Air.

Yesterday Display analyst Ross Young tweeted to his “Super Followers” that Apple is likely to release the rumored 15.5-inch MacBook Air in early April. He said panel production has already started.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman predicted the bigger-sized Air and more in a September 2022 Power On newsletter. The Taiwanese publication DigiTimes claims it will sport a 3nm chip.

The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) doesn’t think a bigger Air is needed and will only make Apple’s Mac line-up more confusing. Currently, you can get the MacBook Air in 13.3 inch and 13.5 inch sizes. You can get a MacBook Pro in 13.3, 14.2, and 16.2 inches.

