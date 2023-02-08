As noted by CompareDial, new Geekbench 5 scores show that the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is 21.02% slower compared to its closest rival, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra scored 1480 for single-core performance, with the iPhone 14 Pro clocking in at a higher 1874. What’s more, multi-core performance was also substantially lower by 14.86% with Samsung’s new flagship, averaging at 4584, compared to the iPhone 14 Pro with a score of 5384.

CompareDial says that, since its inception, Samsung have been trailing in performance with its flagship Galaxy lineup against the iPhone. In recent years, the gap has been widening, mainly due to Apple’s superior ARM chip technology and heavy increase in R&D. As a result, both Qualcomm Snapdragon and Samsung Exynos chips have struggled to keep up.

