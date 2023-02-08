Apple has made a beta version of its upcoming “Apple Pay Later” — a “buy now, pay later” service — available to the its more than 80,000 retail employees in the U.S. for testing, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman

.Apple Pay Later was announced at the 2022 Worldwide Developer Conference in June. When it arrives, it will provide users in the US with a way to split the cost of an Apple Pay purchase into four equal payments spread over six weeks, with zero interest and no fees.

Users will be able to track, and repay Apple Pay Later payments within Wallet. Users will purportedly be able to apply for Apple Pay Later when they’re checking out with Apple Pay, or in Wallet. Additionally, with Apple Pay Order Tracking, users will be able to receive detailed receipts and order tracking information in Wallet for Apple Pay purchases with participating merchants.

In his report Gurman says that Apple has also been developing a separate financing feature called “Apple Pay Monthly Installments” in partnership with Goldman Sachs. It would allow customers to split up the cost of larger transactions over several months, with interest applied.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related