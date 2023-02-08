Apple TV+ has renewed its international Emmy Award-winning global espionage thriller “Tehran” for a third season.

Multi-Emmy Award nominee Hugh Laurie (“House M.D.,” “The Night Manager,” “Roadkill”) is set to join the ensemble cast. Created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin, season three of “Tehran” is now in production.

“Tehran” follows Tamar (Niv Sultan), a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity. After going rogue at the end of season two and reeling from the loss of her closest allies, in season three, Tamar must find a way to reinvent herself and win back the Mossad’s support if she is to survive.

Seasons one and two of “Tehran” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

