Apple’s UK antitrust appeal has been slated for March and is expected to take just one day, according to FOSS Patents.

From the report: When I reported on this before, a case management conference was scheduled for January 24. That one was subsequently vacated. Instead, the latest from the CAT is that “[t]he hearing of the application has been listed on 10 March 2023 (with a time estimate of one day).” They will start at 10:30 AM UK time.

Last month Apple appealed an investigation by Britain’s competition watchdog into the dominance of its mobile browsers in the cloud gaming market. In 2022 the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority study into mobile ecosystems concluded that Apple and Google’s duopoly means they have a stranglehold over these key gateways.

According to Reuters, lawyers representing Apple said in a notice filed with the Competition Appeal Tribunal that the CMA’s investigation should be reviewed. In its argument, lawyers said that the CMA had missed timing requirements linked to the launch of an investigation.

“Apple seeks 1) an Order that the MIR Decision is quashed. 2) a declaration that the MIR Decision and market investigation purportedly launched by reference to it are invalid and of no legal effect,” the filing with the Appeal Tribunal showed.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related