LG Electronics (LG) has announced the availability of the Apple TV app, Apple Music, AirPlay and HomeKit on its webOS Hub in over 100 countries and regions.

By offering a greater range of customization options to smart TV manufacturers and giving more convenience and choice of content to customers, LG says that 10 times as many brands are now available on webOS Hub than in early 2021,

With webOS Hub’s AirPlay compatibility, users can stream movies, music, games and photos to their smart TV right from their iPhone, iPad or Mac. What’s more, webOS Hub-powered TVs are also Apple Home-enabled, giving users control of their TV in the Apple Home app and Siri using Apple HomeKit technology.

