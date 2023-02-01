After receiving numerous submissions from freelancers all around the world about what Apple’s rumored AR headset would/should look like, Freelancer.com selected a detailed render created by Ahmed Chenni, a talented freelance 3D artist from Ain Azel, Algeria.

The global competition offered $500 AUD to the best conceptualization of what the rumored “Reality Pro” — an augmented reality/virtual reality headset — would look like. You can view all Apple headset designs here.

“Our contests are a great way to crowdsource a range of unique and diverse ideas of virtually anything, whether it’s rumored products or a logo for a business. We’re blown away by the quality of the submissions, particularly the work from Ahmed. Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset is expected to be a high-end device and the winning visualization hits the nail on the head by blending components of Apple’s premium products,” said Marko Zitko, Communications Manager at Freelancer.com.

