After receiving numerous submissions from freelancers all around the world about what Apple’s rumored AR headset would/should look like, Freelancer.com selected a detailed render created by Ahmed Chenni, a talented freelance 3D artist from Ain Azel, Algeria.
The global competition offered $500 AUD to the best conceptualization of what the rumored “Reality Pro” — an augmented reality/virtual reality headset — would look like. You can view all Apple headset designs here.
“Our contests are a great way to crowdsource a range of unique and diverse ideas of virtually anything, whether it’s rumored products or a logo for a business. We’re blown away by the quality of the submissions, particularly the work from Ahmed. Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset is expected to be a high-end device and the winning visualization hits the nail on the head by blending components of Apple’s premium products,” said Marko Zitko, Communications Manager at Freelancer.com.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today