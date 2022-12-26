AppleInsider reports that Apple TV+ is running a promotion that allows non-subscribers to stream the first season of “Ted Lasso,” “Prehistoric Planet,” “Bad Sisters,” and more until January 3.

Anyone with an Apple ID can log into the Apple TV app or Apple’s TV web app and start watching. As noted by AppleInsider, Apple usually provides the first episode of a show for free. However, the new promotion will allow the entire first season of select shows to be streamed without a subscription.

Apple will prompt users to sign up for a free trial or begin paying for the US$6.99 per month subscription, but that dialog box can be ignored for now. After clicking through, just navigate to one of the aforementioned shows and start streaming.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related