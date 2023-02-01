Apple TV+’s “Severance” has been nominated for two of the 73rd ACE Eddie Awards from the American Cinema Editors. The awards celebrate the best in television and feature film editing.

“Severance” is nominated in the television category, along with “Barry,” “Euphoria,” “The White Lotus,” “The Conners,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Andor,” “Gaslit,” and “Station Eleven.” You can find the complete list of ACE nominees here.

“Severance” is nominated for Best Edited Drama Series for two episodes: “In Perpetuity” and “The We We Are.” The series has been renewed for a second season, and the first season is now streaming on AppleTV+.

