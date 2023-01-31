Plugable has debuted its first docking station, the USB-C Stand Dock, designed for tablets and phones, and Apple World Today got an advance unit for review. It’s impressive.

With it, you can add eight connections, including a 4K capable HDMI port, to devices such as the iPad Pro. The UDS-7IN1 adds two USB 3.0 (5Gbps) ports, SD and microSD ports, an audio input/output combination jack, and an HDMI port supporting an external monitor up to 4K 30Hz while providing up to 100W USB-C pass-through charging (91W output).

The USB-C Stand Dock combines the functionality of a docking station with the convenience of a tablet/phone stand. Constructed from aluminum, the stand is rugged but is light enough to take on-the-go. Despite its relatively small size, the USB-C Stand Dock is rugged enough to hold a 12.9-inch iPad Pro and enough tension that it doesn’t slide around on your desktop when you’re tapping the screen.

What’s more, the stand boasts two points of articulation that allow for adjustable viewing angles. If you decide to take the USB-C Stand Dock on the road, it folds flat enough for stashing in a backpack or suitcase

The USB-C Stand Dock is available on Amazon for US$69 with a $20 off coupon.

Apple World Today rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★★

