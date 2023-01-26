The folks behind the Youtubers Life Franchise has released Youtubers Life 2 on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It’s described as a “YouTube simulator that will teach you how it’s like to be a social media star.”

Youtubers Life 2 has been also updated recently to the #CityStories version, adding new challenges, customizations, and other new features which bring completely new ways of playing focused on enhancing the feeling of adventure and exploration. Players who get it on Android or iOS will also get access to the #CityStories upgrade, including all these new mechanics and improvements as well.

What’s more, the Youtubers Life 2 Characters Book, which includes exclusive background and unique designs of more than 30 characters, is also available for FREE for mobile players and can be downloaded through here.

Youtubers Life 2 is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch for US$29.99 on PC, for US$39.99 on consoles, and $6,99 on iOS and Android.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related