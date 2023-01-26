Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites:

° From MacRumors: After announcing new Mac and HomePod models last week, Apple adjusted its trade-in values for select devices in the United States.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has begun hiring for a new Apple Store in Malaysia, which would potentially be the first time the company has added a new country to its retail store network since 2018.

° From Zoe Schiffer: Apple is making changes to its COVID-19 policy, and will stop mandating employees test before coming into the office. It’s also rolling back its special sick leave policy, which previously allowed for unlimited sick leave for workers experiencing COVID symptoms.

° From Macworld: Back in December, Apple pulled one of iOS 16’s biggest features, the new Home architecture that was supposed to be “more reliable and efficient.” According to a reference spotted in iOS 16.3, Apple has scrapped the original version and will soon be pushing out a new one.

° From MacVoices Live!: You can find LOTS of short videos from the recent Consumer Electronics Show exclusively on the MacVoicesTV channel on YouTube.

