The second season of the documentary series “Make or Break,” featuring behind-the-scenes access to the world’s best surfers as they battle for the top title at the World Surf League Championship Tour, is set to premiere on Apple TV+ with four episodes on Friday, February 17. An additional four episodes debut on Friday, February 24.

“Make or Break” returns to the world of professional surfing, offering an intimate deep dive into the aspirations, challenges, accomplishments and personal lives of the surfers who compete to remain on the elite Men’s and Women’s World Surf League Championship Tour. This season will take viewers on location for the 2022 competition season to stunning surf locations across the globe, capturing the highs and lows of the “Dream Tour,” including the first-ever mid-season cut, international rivalries and record-breaking upsets.

The docuseries is produced for Apple by Box to Box Films (“F1: Drive to Survive,” “Break Point”) in partnership with the World Surf League. Executive producers are Academy Award and BAFTA Award winner James Gay-Rees (“Exit Through the Gift Shop,” “Amy”), BAFTA Award nominee Paul Martin, Warren Smith and World Surf League CEO Erik Logan.

About Apple TV+

