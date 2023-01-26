In a research note to clients — as noted by MacRumors — Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley said the iPhone 15 will support Wi-Fi 6E. However, they didn’t know whether the feature will be available on all models or limited to the Pro models.

Apple has added Wi-Fi 6E support the latest 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models. Here’s how Wired describes the technology: Wi-Fi 6E is the name for devices that operate in the 6-gigahertz (GHz) band, a new swath of unlicensed spectrum. Until now, our Wi-Fi operated on two bands: 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. The Wi-Fi 6 standard has various features to improve the efficiency and data throughput of your wireless network and reduce latency for those two bands. Wi-Fi 6E brings those improvements to the 6-GHz band.

Wi-Fi 6 offers better bandwidth (which means faster speeds) and has lower latency, which is better for gaming, video, and other low latency applications.

The iPhone 15 line-up will almost certainly arrive in September or October. Other rumors about the smartphone update:

° The iPhone 15 Pro Max will sport a”periscope lens.”

° The smartphone’svolume button and power button will adopt a solid-state button design (similar to the home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 and 3) to replace the physical/mechanical button design.

° It will sport an increased 8GB of RAM, a USB-C port, and multiple camera improvements.

