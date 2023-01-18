Apple has indefinitely postponed development on its “Apple Glasses” because of technical difficulties, reports Bloomberg‘ s Mark Gurman. However, that product is different from the “Reality Pro” product (pictured above).

Let me explain. The “Reality Pro” (the rumored name, as nothing has been confirmed by Apple) is an augmented reality head-mounted display. “Apple Glasses” are the anticipated follow-up product that would have a lower price tag and have a design akin to regular glasses.

Now, per Bloomberg, some Apple employees don’t think that Apple will ever ship the latter. Gurman says that most of Apple’s AR/VR group is working on the the “Reality Pro”; however, the concept of AR glasses is still being explored, though not currently in active development.

Apple Glasses mock-up courtesy of PhoneArena



Instead, Gurman says Apple is focused on creating a more affordable version of the “Reality Pro.” He says the first model will launch this year but will have an eye-popping price tag of $3,000. Apple wants to provide similar capabilities at a cheaper price point in the future.

Regarding the ‘Reality Pro’ and ‘Apple Glasses’

Regarding both products, the rumors are abundant. One of the devices will arrive in 2023. Or 2024. Or 2025, Or 2026. It will be a head-mounted display. Or may have a design like “normal” glasses. Or it may be eventually be available in both. The Reality Pro may or may not have to be tethered to an iPhone to work. Other rumors say that it could have a custom-build Apple chip and a dedicated operating system dubbed “rOS” for “reality operating system.” Or perhaps “xrOS” for extended reality operating system.

