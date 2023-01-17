Apple, which now makes its own processor for its various devices, saw its semiconductor revenue grow by 20.4% year-over-year in 2022, according to new data from Gartner.

“Apple Silicon” is a series of system on a chip (SoC) and system in a package (SiP) processors designed by Apple. It’s the basis of most new Macs as well as the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod Mini, and AirTag. Apple announced its plan to switch Macs from Intel processors to Apple Silicon at the 2020 Worldwide Developer Conference in June 2020.

Gartner says worldwide semiconductor revenue increased 1.1% in 2022 to total $601.7 billion, up from $595 billion in 2021, according to preliminary results by the research group. The combined revenue of the top 25 semiconductor vendors increased 2.8% in 2022 and accounted for 77.5% of the market.

Apple ranks 10th on theist of global semiconductor vendors. The top 10 and their market share are: Samsung (10.9%), Intel (9.7%), SK Hynix (6%), Qualcomm (5.8%), Micron (4.6%), Broadcom (4%), AMD (3.9%), MediaTek (3%), and Apple (2.9%).

Like this: Like Loading...

Related