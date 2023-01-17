Apple has reached deal with investors to audit its labor practices, reports The New York Times. The tech giant will assess its compliance with its official human rights policy, according to a federal filing, the article adds.

In December 2022, US labor board prosecutors determined that Apple violated federal law by interrogating and coercing employees in Atlanta, reported Bloomberg. The National Labor Relations Board’s Atlanta regional director also concluded that Apple held mandatory anti-union meetings during which management made coercive statements.

In October, 2022, Apple received a complaint from the US National Labor Relations Board over accusations of union-busting at a New York City store, reported AppleInsider.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related