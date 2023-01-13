Illustrated is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S. $4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Illustrated is available for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV set-top box. Here’s how it’s described: Illustrated is a unique puzzle game that immerses you in beautiful illustrations and the stories behind them.

Each puzzle begins with an illustration represented as an early concept sketch, paired with the concealed words of the artist’s story behind their work of art. Your objective is to solve the puzzle, strategically using both sides – illustration and story! With every correctly-placed piece, the illustration comes alive with color while the words of the story are slowly revealed. Upon completion, the full-color masterpiece and story are revealed together in unity.

– Hundreds of beautiful illustrations across a wide range of artistic genres by famous artists from around the world!

– Now featuring Van Gogh puzzles by the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam! Learn about Van Gogh and his artwork and experience these masterpieces in a way never experienced before.

– Creative gameplay that uniquely blends jigsaw and word puzzle together!

– Engaging puzzling for all ages. Hundreds of beautiful illustrations feature a wide variety of artistic mediums and genres, created by artists from all over the world.

– Puzzle illustrations are paired with stories written by each artist – each giving you a glimpse into what inspired them to create their masterpiece.

– Real-time multiplayer brings friends and family together to build puzzles together from anywhere in the world!

Over 5 hours of custom-composed music and beautiful sound effects that provide an even deeper dimension to gameplay.

Illustrated is a multiplayer game for ages 4 and up. It has gamepad support.

