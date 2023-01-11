In a series of tweets, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will release its first Mac laptop with an OLED display by the end of 2024 “at the earliest.” But I’m hoping for even more.

He doesn’t say whether it will be a MacBook Pro or MacBook Air. I’m hoping it will be available for all Mac laptop models — as well as built-in cellular.

From Kuo’s tweets: Compared to mini-LED, laptops that use OLEDs have the advantage of being thinner and lighter and offering more diverse form factor design options, like folding, so it has caused Apple to plan to ship the OLED MacBook by the end of 2024 at the earliest. It’s expected that with Apple’s adoption, the growth of OLED laptop shipments will continue to surge in the coming years.

OLED displays on Mac laptops makes sense. But why is Apple waiting so long to offer 5G support, at least as an option, on MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs?

This would be a major step for Apple as it’s yet to introduce any sort of cellular capability for its Mac laptop line. Various iPad models have various cellar options, so why not Mac laptops with built-in 5G. After all, we’ll almost certainly see an Apple-built modem within two years. Let’s see it available for Macs, as well as iPhones and iPads.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related