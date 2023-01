The Casting Society’s annual Artios Awards, which recognize superior achievement in the casting of film, TV and theater projects, has announced the nominees for its film categories. Apple TV+’s “Cha Cha Real Smooth” is nominated ion the category of best Studio or Independent-Drama.

The Artios Awards honor the best originality, creativity and the contribution of casting to the overall quality of a film, television, theatre and short-form projects. The awards ceremoney will be held on March 9 at The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, California. The full list of nominates can be found here.

About ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’

In the film, Cooper Raiff plays a directionless college graduate in New Jersey who gets over his head in a relationship with a young mom (Dakota Johnson) and her autistic teenage daughter, as he works a job party-starting bar and bat mitzvahs of his younger brother’s classmates. It also stars Dakota Johnson, Leslie Mann, Brad Garrett, Vanessa Burghardt, Raul Castillo and Evan Assante.

Raiff wrote the script and he produced with Johnson, Ro Donnelly, Erik Feig and Jessica Switch. The exec producers are Jeff Valeri, Shayne Fiske Goldner and Julia Hammer.

