Grovemade has released a new White Oak version of its Desk Shelves.

Made in the company’s Portland, Oregon factory, they feature finished, solid white oak top shelf, non-slip cork legs that will keep the shelf securely in place without scratching your desk surface, and an aluminum secondary shelf with a curved back to keep its contents from falling off. And by elevating your monitor, Grovemade’s Desk Shelves help to reduce neck strain while also creating extra storage areas in your workspace.

They’re available now in three sizes from grovemade.com. Prices start at US$190.

