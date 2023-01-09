The 27th annual Excellence in Production Design Awards has announced its nominations in 14 categories, including theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animation features. Apple TV+’s “Severance” and “Pachinko” have picked up nominations.

“Pachinko: Chapter One” is nominated for best One-Hour Period Single-Camera Series. “Severance: Good News About Hell” is nominated for best “One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series.” You can find the complete list of nominees here.

