There are a flood of announcements from this week’s Consumer Electronics Show. Here’s a round-up:

° HYPER has announced its new solutions lineup. It includes an award-winning backpack with an Apple Find My-compatible location module, sustainable docking solutions made from recycled materials, a powerful USB4 8 Port Docking Station, and a MacBook Wireless Charging Concept Dock that can charge a MacBook wirelessly at full speed.

° ALOGIC announced the availability of its new collection of high-performing portable 100W and 30W Car Chargers and 67W multi-country GaN Wall Chargers for Mobile, Tablet and Laptop. The variants available in portable design, wide compatibility and interchangeable plugs, offer charging solutions ideal to power-up multiple devices while on-the-go or in hybrid work set-up.

° Dell has announced a 6K monitor that competes with Apple’s own Pro Display XDR. Pricing hasn’t been announced, but it’s due in the first half of 2023.

° OtterBox announced its latest case innovation with OtterGrip Symmetry Series for MagSafe. This new case boasts a built-in grip and MagSafe compatibility.

° Withings has announced the U-Scan, which attaches to a toilet bowl and collects urine for home urine screening. Withings says that urine screening can provide an immediate snapshot of the body’s balance, and provide useful monitoring and detecting of a “large variety of health information.” It works with Withings iPhone app.

° Zens has released the following products for pre-order (they should ship before the end of the month): The 4-in-1 Charging Station for iPad, iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch comes in black for $179.99. The 4-in-1 MagSafe + Watch station costs $149.99 in black or white. The 2-in-1 MagSafe + Watch travel charger is $99.99 and comes in white.

° Catalyst announces its Essential Case for the second generation AirPods Pro.

° Scosche has announced a whole bunch of new charging products.

° Invoxia announced an intelligent dog collar that can track and monitor a dog’s respiratory and heart vitals and activity to provide a 360-degree overview of its health, well-being, and location.

° Valencell announced plans to launch its own branded product line in the digital health sector as it concentrates efforts to bring solutions to market to manage chronic diseases.

° Belkin renewed its environmental commitment with an updated product line.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related