The 1993 World Trade Center bombing is to be the subject of Apple’s latest original podcast series, reports Deadline.

The tech giant is launching “Operation: Tradebom” from Marc Smerling, producer of “Capturing The Friedmans” and “The Jinx.” The series will follow the events leading up to and following the then-largest improvised explosive device detonated on American soil – the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. Deadline says it will also detail a history of modern terrorism, starting in Cairo in 1981 and ending in the U.S. on September 11, 2001.

Apple Podcasts is available in 175 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod and HomePod mini, CarPlay, iTunes on Windows, Amazon Alexa, and other smart speakers and car systems.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related