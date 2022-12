Apple is now offering free two-hour delivery on eligible products through Dec. 24.

Free next-day delivery is available for any in-stock Mac, iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, or Apple Watch. The tech giant says that, in most metro areas, it offers same-day courier delivery of eligible in-stock items from an Apple Store. The two-hour delivery fee is US$9 and is ubject to availability.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today