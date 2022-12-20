Ever wonder what those firmware updates for Apple’s AirTags involve? The tech giant finally gives us an answer in a new support document.
Here’s what Apple says the last two firmware updates offer:
AirTag Firmware Update 2.0.36
- Resolves an issue with the accelerometer not activating in certain scenarios.
AirTag Firmware Update 2.0.24
- Enables Precision Finding to help locate an unknown AirTag detected moving with you.
- If your iPhone is awake, a notification alerts you when an AirTag that’s separated from its owner is traveling with you and emitting a sound to indicate it has been moved.
These features require iOS 16.2 or later.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today