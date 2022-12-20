Ever wonder what those firmware updates for Apple’s AirTags involve? The tech giant finally gives us an answer in a new support document

Here’s what Apple says the last two firmware updates offer: 

AirTag Firmware Update 2.0.36

  • Resolves an issue with the accelerometer not activating in certain scenarios.

AirTag Firmware Update 2.0.24

  • Enables Precision Finding to help locate an unknown AirTag detected moving with you.
  • If your iPhone is awake, a notification alerts you when an AirTag that’s separated from its owner is traveling with you and emitting a sound to indicate it has been moved. 

These features require iOS 16.2 or later.



Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today