Ever wonder what those firmware updates for Apple’s AirTags involve? The tech giant finally gives us an answer in a new support document.

Here’s what Apple says the last two firmware updates offer:

AirTag Firmware Update 2.0.36

Resolves an issue with the accelerometer not activating in certain scenarios.

AirTag Firmware Update 2.0.24

Enables Precision Finding to help locate an unknown AirTag detected moving with you.

If your iPhone is awake, a notification alerts you when an AirTag that’s separated from its owner is traveling with you and emitting a sound to indicate it has been moved.

These features require iOS 16.2 or later.

