Satechi’s US$99.99 Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand is an excellent new wireless charging stand that can charge an iPhone, AirPods, and a third device simultaneously with 10000mAH full battery capacity.

It does this via its wireless charging stand, wireless charging base, and an additional USB-C port. Plus, Qi wireless charging tech is embedded into the power stand. You can quickly and simultaneously charge up to 10W total for your gadgets without fiddling with a lot of cables.

According to the folks at Satechi, the Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand sports foreign object detection (FOD) and over temperature protection to automatically detect and cut off power when necessary to ensure a safe charge and protect your devices.

The Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand’s foldable design lets you change the dock position to become flush with the base or adjust for viewing in landscape and portrait modes. The foldable design also allows the wireless charger to be conveniently stowed in a pocket, purse, or backpack when you’re on the go.

Also note that — since we all like our tech items to look good as well as perform great — the Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand has a sophisticated and sleek design with space gray aluminum finishes.

Satechi’s Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand is available now on Satechi.net for $99.99.

Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★★

