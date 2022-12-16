Monoprice’s 7-in-1 USB-C to Dual DisplayPort can add a lot of extra functionality for your Mac laptop for a reasonable US$74.99.

It supports simultaneous 4K@60Hz displays with DP1.4 Alt mode, and dual 4K@30Hz with DP1.2 Alt mode. However, while it supports MST, SST, Mirror modes for Windows systems, there’s no MST mode support for macOS. Multi-Stream Transport (MST) is a feature of DisplayPort 1.2 and newer that: Allows multiple display video signals to be transmitted through a single DisplayPort (DP) cable in one of two configurations.

However, the lack of MST mode support isn’t the fault of Monoprice. Apple doesn’t offer support for it on any of its Macs.

Monoprice’s docking station also boasts three fast USB ports (2x Type‑A, 1x Type‑C) at 10Gbps each. That’s more than 20x faster than older generation of USB technology. Dual USB Type‑A ports make it easy to connect peripherals such as a mouse, keyboard, or printer.

Conveniently the USB Type‑C port provides 100W PD passthrough charging for your laptop. This refers to a hub that can connect multiple USB peripherals to a laptop while also charging that laptop’s battery. Basically, it’s a combination between a hub and a USB-C charging cable, so you don’t need two different USB-C ports for each task.

The Monoprice also allows you to connect to fast Gigabit Ethernet. You can just plug in your devices and start using it. No set-up or drivers are needed.

You should note that the dock doesn’t have an audio port or memory slots. Keep that in mind if you need such connectivity in a dock. Otherwise, the Monoprice 7‑in‑1 USB‑C Multiport 4K HDMI Adapter is a useful all‑in‑one video, data, and connectivity solution for USB‑C equipped Macs.

Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★

