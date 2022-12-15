According to Deadline, the musical “Spirited”starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer has broken records to become Apple TV+’s biggest film ever on the platform — although the tech giant isn’t releasing specific numbers.

What’s more, the musical comedy’s songs could factor in the awards race. Apple Original Films plans a theatrical release of the musical comedy, with a sing-along version that will debut in 100-plus U.S. theaters this Friday, Dec. 16.

What’s more, per Deadline, Apple insiders say that the just launched Antoine Fuqua-directed Will Smith-starrer “Emancipation” has drawn +27% new viewers to Apple TV+ and has become the No. 1 movie internationally including in Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Australia, Italy, France, Germany and Korea.

About ‘Spirited’

Here’s how “Spirited’” is described: Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, “A Christmas Carol” is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related