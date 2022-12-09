Incase’s A.R.C. Organizer (A.R.C. is short for “A Responsible Carry”) is designed to be an accessory for a bigger carry case. Do you need it? Depends on which items you’r traveling with.

If you’re traveling with a 14-inch MacBook Pro and/or an iPad, the A.R.C. Brief will be sufficient, though it will set you back about 100 bucks. However, if you need to draw with your iPad and/or have multiple Apple Watch bands, you may also need the Organizer.

iPad users will likely appreciate its Apple Pencil slot. Apple Watch band collectors will find its dedicated space for stashing two bands handy.

The A.R.C. Organizer has a padded accordion compartment with a magnetic latch. This allows quick and easy access to stored items.

There’s also a convenient AirTag pocket. And I recommend using one of Apple’s trackers when you’re storing and taking your pricey Apple portables on-the-road.

By the way, the A.R.C. Organizer is available in a new Smoked Ivy colorway, which the folks at Incase describe as a “neutral but elevated color that reflects a sustainable future and a grounded nostalgia.”

Not everyone will need the A.R.C. Organizer. I fall into that category. However, if you travel with lots of Apple gadgets and peripherals, it may prove useful.

The A.R.C. collection is an ecosystem of sustainable bags for mobile Features include premium, sustainable materials, and trims, including 900D by 1200D Recycled Polyester that purportedly repels moisture and resists wear, eco-friendly Ortholite Impressions memory foam, RFID-blocking material, and bacterial growth prevention.

Apple World Today rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★

