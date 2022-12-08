Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites:

° From Cult of Mac: Independent developers working to get Linux running on Apple silicon have made a significant breakthrough — the release of the first graphics driver.

° From MacRumors: Apple could expand the Emergency SOS via Satellite and Find My via satellite functionality to the United Kingdom as soon as next week.

° From AppleInsider: Disney has brought an early access version of the “Dreamlight Valley” adventure game to the Mac App Store, incorporating many characters spanning Disney and Pixar movies.

° From iMore: With the latest macOS Ventura 13.1 beta, users will finally be able to ping their accessories using the Find My app.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices panel of Chuck Joiner, Eric Bolden, David Ginsburg, Jim Rea, Mark Fuccio, Web Bixby, and Jeff Gamet start the session by examining a report on the failure, and cost, of Amazon’s Alexa. The discussion evolves into an intense examination of voice assistants and how they do (or don’t) meet our expectations. (Part 1)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related