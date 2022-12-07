Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at the third season of its NAACP Image Award-winning drama “Truth Be Told,” starring Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer and new addition, award-winning actress Gabrielle Union.

Hailing from acclaimed writer, showrunner and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman, the 10-episode third season sees Spencer reprise her role as investigative reporter turned true crime podcaster (Poppy Scoville), to take on a new case. “Truth Be Told” season three will make its global debut with the first episode on Friday, January 20, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 24, 2023, on Apple TV+.

Here’s how season three of the series is described: Based on the novel “While You Were Sleeping” by Kathleen Barber, “Truth Be Told” offers a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage. In season three, Poppy (Spencer), frustrated by the lack of media attention for several young missing Black girls, teams with an unorthodox principal (Union) to keep the victims’ names in the public eye while chasing down leads to a suspected sex trafficking ring that may have ensnared them.

In addition to Union, returning cast members include series regulars Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, Ron Cephas Jones, Merle Dandridge, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Mychala Faith Lee and Tami Roman.

“Truth Be Told” is created and executive produced by Nichelle Tramble Spellman. Maisha Closson serves as showrunner for season three. Executive producers include Closson, Spencer, Mikkel Nørgaard, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment, and Brian Clisham for Orit Entertainment. “Truth Be Told” is produced for Apple by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment, Orit Entertainment and Fifth Season.

