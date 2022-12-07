Lucidea says its mobile engagement app will be ready for museum, special library, and archives clients early in the New Year. It will be available first to iPhone users, and subsequently to Android users a few months later.

Lucidea’s Chief Technology Office, Neil Corris says app setup for users is simple. Users can simply scan a QR code and begin accessing the organization’s resources immediately on their mobile phone.

The mobile engagement app is a companion to Lucidea’s Argus (pictured), ArchivEra, SydneyEnterprise, and GeniePlus collections management and integrated library systems, and will enable museum professionals, archivists, and special librarians to augment their products and services in creative and innovative ways, for users and visitors on the go, Corris adds.

Akin to the many ways the mobile engagement app can be used in the museum community, archivists can use the app to offer multimedia guided tours of public exhibits—physical or virtual—directions to special collections, floor plans, basic information about the archives such as hours, prices, staff, and much more.

Special librarians can leverage the app for new employee orientations, departmental locations (single building or distributed campus), guides to special collections (e.g., practice-focused materials) and even offer materials for copyright compliance, or CLE or CME programs—either procedural or sequential, with step-by-step instructions for tasks or training. App content could also be related to services provided by library staff, e.g., legal or business research, and curated lists of instructional material and best practices.

