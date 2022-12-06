The Critics Choice Awards TV nominations were announced today. Apple TV+ series garnered six nominations.

Two Apple TV+ series — “Bad Sisters” and “Severance” — nabbed Best Drama Series noms. They’ll be competing against “Andor,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “Euphoria,” “The Good Fight,” “House of the Dragon,” and “Yellowstone.”

“Black Bird” also landed two nominations. Paul Walter Hauser and Ray Lotta were nominated for “Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.”

What’s more, Apple TV+’s “Pachinko” and “Tehran” were nominated for “Best Foreign Language Series.”

Film voting for the Critics Choice Awards is currently underway, with ballots due by the end of the week and nominations scheduled to be announced on Dec. 14. The Critics Choice Awards in both film and television categories will take place on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

