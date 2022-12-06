Twelve South has debuted the Twelve South Desk, a US$1,590 limited edition desk created in collaboration with Artifox.

The folks at Twelve South say its all-white desktop and accents are designed to contrast beautifully with walnut wood. The Twelve South Desk is crafted from solid walnut hardwood.

It has two pegs for hanging bags and headphones, as well as a built-in shelf for storing devices and modular accessories. The Twelve South Desk also had a metal grid for attaching cables and cable management.

