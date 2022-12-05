Apple supplier Foxconn expects its COVID-hit Zhengzhou plant in China to resume full production around late December to early January, reports Reuters.

In a Dec. 1 note to clients — as noted by AppleInsider — Piper Sandler said it expects Apple and Foxconn to catch up with iPhone 14 Pro production in December, but will still fall short by around nine million iPhones. The investment bank is cutting its estimates for Apple’s December quarter revenue by $8 billion.

On Nov. 29, it was announced that Zhengzhou, a city in east-central China, was lifting its lockdown policy. The changes went into effect November 30, local time, according to the announcement.

Foxconn, has struggled with strict COVID-19 lockdowns and worker strikes. The company is offering new incentives to entice back workers who fled its major iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, the capital of central Henan province, reports the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Like this: Like Loading...

Related