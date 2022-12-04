Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says mass shipments of Apple’s rumored augmented reality/extended reality headset may be delayed until the second half of 2023 due to unspecified “software-related issues.” Of course, it could still be previewed in the first half of the year, but we’ll see.

From Kuo’s tweet: The mass shipment schedule of components is still likely 1H23/2Q23, but due to postponed mass shipment schedule of the end product, Apple MR headset shipment forecast in 2023 will likely be less than 500k units, which is lower than the market consensus of 800k-1,200k units. It still needs to be determined whether the media event schedule (previously estimated in January 2023) will also delay, but usually, if the time frame between the media event and end product mass shipment is too long, it’s detrimental to promotion and sales.

When it comes to the headset (which may be dubbed “Reality Pro”), the rumors are abundant. Such a device will arrive in 2023. Or 2024. Or 2025, Or 2026. It will be a head-mounted display. Or may have a design like “normal” glasses. Or it may be eventually be available in both. The Reality Pro may or may not have to be tethered to an iPhone to work. Other rumors say that it could have a custom-build Apple chip and a dedicated operating system dubbed “rOS” for “reality operating system.”

