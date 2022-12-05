Dallas residents now have a new tool to protect their mobile devices from threats, just in time for the holiday shopping season.

In partnership with Dallas-based Zimperium, the City of Dallas has announced the launch and public availability of “Dallas Secure,” a free mobile security application for Apple iOS and Android platforms. The app will help protect Dallas County residents and visitors from the growing number of cybersecurity threats targeting the immense amount of data and information people house on their mobile devices through financial, health, business, shopping and messaging apps, and so much more, according to Mayor Eric Johnson.

Dallas Secure was developed by Dallas-based Zimperium, a specialist in mobile security. It’s designed to secure devices against even the most advanced threats. Dallas Secure is available now and free to download in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related