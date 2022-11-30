According to LeaksApplePro in a tweet on Nov. 28 , the 2023 updates of the 14-inch and MacBook Pros will be “worth the wait.” However, Geekbench scores allegedly for the upcoming “M2 Max” chip, the updated laptops should be faster, but not wickedly faster.

From the LeaksApple Pro tweet: From the tweet: Better speeds, better battery life, less heat… sounds like a pretty nice product update for me. No design or I/O changes though.

The Geekbench results, first spotted on Twitter, are for a Mac configuration of with the ‌M2‌ Max chip, a 12-core CPU, and 96GB of memory. According to the test, the ‌M2‌ Max chip scored 1,853 in single-core and 13,855 in multi-core. For comparison, the M1 Max chip in the Mac Studio scored 1,755 in single-core and 12,333 in multi-core. As MacRumors notes, if the ‌M2‌ Max chip results are accurate, the performance increase will be relatively minor for the upcoming chip.

Regarding the updates of the MacBook Pros, Apple’s next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips will be equipped with “very high-bandwidth, high-speed RAM,” according to information shared by MacRumors Forums member Amethyst last month.

The current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are equipped with LPDDR5 RAM from Samsung, with the M1 Pro chip providing up to 200 GB/s of memory bandwidth and the M1 Max chip topping out at 400 GB/s.

Released in October 2021, current MacBook Pro models sport 5nm M1 Pro and M1 Max processors. Upcoming models will almost certainly pack M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, which some reports have said will be the first 3nm Apple Silicon processors.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related