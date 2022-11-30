Jason Momoa’s upcoming Apple TV+ series isn’t a hit in Hawaii, according to TMZ. Folks there are reportedly upset a local farmers market is being shut down due to filming, and they’re taking it out on the actor.

“Chief of War” is filming on Hawaii’s big island, and the Kaimu Farmer’s Market appears to be one of the casualties. The Facebook page for the Kaimu Farmer’s Market is being flooded with comments about the announcement, with vendors expressing frustration about being unable to sell their goods because of the movie, especially so close to the holidays, according to TMZ.

About ‘Chief of War’

“Chief of War,” a limited series that will not only star Momoa, but which will be written and executive produced by him.

Created by Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, the eight-episode “Chief of War” will follow “the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.”

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related