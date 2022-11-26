Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites.

° From Reuters: Due to worker unrest, Foxconn’s flagship iPhone plant in China could see more than 30% of the site’s November production affected, up from an internal estimate of up to 30% when the factory’s worker troubles started in late October.

° From iMore: Hundreds of iPhones have been seized in Brazil for failing to comply with a charging brick regulation.

° From The Mac Observer: Apple promised to fix an oddity in the Korean App Store that overcharges app developers on sales commission.

° From The Verge: HBO Max is working on a fix for playback error on the Apple TV 4K.

° From What Hi-Fi?: Esge Andersen, an engineer from Apple’s acoustics team, addressed the lack of lossless support on the latest generation of the AirPods Pro.

° From a Weibo post, shared on Twitter by DuanRui: Apple planned to releasee a $50 Apple Pencil with iPhone support, but ditched the plans at the last minute.

° From Deadline: Apple is said to be considering a billion-dollar bid to takeover English football giant Manchester United.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related