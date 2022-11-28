Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites.

° From AppleInsider: Lead times for the iPhone 14 Pro orders have moderated slightly outside of China, but the ongoing COVID-related labor problems at the main iPhone factory are still a problem.

° From Bloomberg: Turmoil at Apple’s key manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou is likely to result in a production shortfall of close to 6 million iPhone Pro units this year,

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has updated the videos on social media, including YouTube, for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus launch ad. The original ads used a snippet of the song “Biggest” by Idris Elba, with lyrics repeating the word “Biggest.”

° From Macworld: For the eighth time this year, Google has issued an emergency Chrome for Mac update that patches a severe security flaw that has been exploited in the wild. All users should immediately update to version 107.0.5304.121.

° From Boston 25 News: Apple CEO visited the victims of the crash at the South Shore Hospital alongside the company’s chief of retail and people Deirdre O’Brien.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the conversation with Rosemary Orchard, the author of “Take Control of Shortcuts, Second Edition,” continues with some examples of how Shortcuts has improved Reminders in macOS Ventura, and how to find what Shortcuts are available for what apps. (Part 2)

