Employees at an Apple retail store in St. Louis have withdrawn their petition to unionize, reports Bloomberg. The article says it’s

From the article: The IAM [International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers] says “anti-union practices and increased hostility towards workers” were factors in abandoning the effort. However, the group says its efforts around Apple Store unionization aren’t over:

“The IAM will continue to ensure that all labor laws are followed and remain hopeful that Apple workers will get the respect and dignity they deserve.”

This isn’t the first time that Apple has been accused of “union-busting.” Last month the US National Labor Relations Board accused the tech giant of just that at a New York City store, reports AppleInsider.

The Communications Workers of America (CWA) urged the board to do so when it accused Apple of anti-union activities at the company’s World Trade Center store on May 19. That wasn’t the first time that the CWA has accused Apple of such activity and said the company had violated the National Labor Relations Act. On May 12, leaked documents revealed Apple’s anti-union talking points to store leaders across the U.S. in the hopes that it would help suppress unionization efforts by retail workers.

