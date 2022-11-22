Plugable’s USB-C Quad HDMI Docking Station allows you to add up to four additional monitors with relative ease to maximize your workspace. And the station has been updated with streamlined displays connections, a major power boost, and a much-requested SD card reader.

The docking station packs 14 (yep, 14!) ports for things like USB-C and USB 3.0, gigabit ethernet, an SD card reader, audio in/out port, HDMI, and more.

The original UD-ULTCDL launched six years ago with a variety of display options, including a DVI port with a VGA adapter, but as technology evolves HDMI continues to remain the most commonly used video port. This new version of the docking station features three HDMI ports (1x HDMI 1.4 – Alt Mode, 2x HDMI 1.3 – DisplayLink) that support 1080p@60Hz.

In addition to 100W charging to the host laptop, this docking station also features a front-facing USB-C port for 5Gbps data transfer and 20W charging to accommodate charging phones or other accessories. In addition to the front-facing USB-C port, the 13-in-1 docking station also includes four USB 3.0 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and separate audio in and audio out ports, in addition to the aforementioed SD card reader.

The dock sits upright on a stand, so it takes up less desk space than many horizontal docking stations. If you’re only using one or two displays that may be an issue; however, when you’re connecting three or four, you need to save all the desktop real estate you can.

By utilizing DisplayLink Technology, the UD-ULTCDL allows nearly all USB-C laptops to benefit from three additional displays, even M1 or M2-powered MacBooks. The docking station is designed to work well with Windows 11, Windows 10, and macOS 11+ systems with Thunderbolt 4 / 3, USB4, and USB-C. MacOS devices require users to download the DisplayLink Manager application for full functionality, but Windows devices will update the driver automatically with standard Windows updates.

Plugable’s USB-C Quad HDMI Docking Station is available now at Amazon for $349. Yep, it’s a bit pricey, so the question you have to ask yourself: what am I willing to spend to have three big honkin’ monitors connected to my Mac?

Review overview Expandability options 10 The Pros Great connectivity

helps eliminated desktop clutter

good power output The Cons A bit pricey summary 8.9If you need a LOT of screen real estate and want to make room for all your connected gadgets, the Plugable USB-C Quad HDMI Docking Station can handle the workload.

