Let the Apple Car rumors roll on. Apple has been granted a patent (number 11506623) for “systems for detecting cracks in windows.”

About the patent

In the patent Apple notes that vehicle windows sometimes include thin films through which ohmic heating current may be applied to defrost the windows. Impact from road debris and other objects can damage windows. For example, a thin film layer in a window that is used for heating the window may become damaged.

When this damage is left undetected, there is a risk that the thin film will corrode due to exposure to moisture or that the thin film may not perform properly. Windows that develop small cracks may also be prone to more extensive cracking. Apple wants its vehicle to be able to detect and report any cracking that’s occurring.

Summary of the patent

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent: “A system such as a vehicle may have windows with one or more conductive layers. The conductive layers may form part of an infrared-light-blocking layer or other layer. The infrared-light-blocking layer or other layer may be formed as a coating on a transparent structural window layer such as an outer or inner glass layer in a laminated window or may be embedded in a polymer layer between the outer and inner layers.

“Segmented terminals and elongated terminals that may extend past two or more segmented terminals may be coupled to the edges of the conductive layers. Using these terminals, control circuitry can apply localized ohmic heating currents and can make resistance measurements on the conductive layers to detect cracks.”

When might we see an Apple Car?

On. Nov. 18, 2021, Bloomberg reported that Apple is accelerating development on its “Apple Car.” The article says the electric vehicle will be self-driving and could roll out in 2025.

What’s more, in a note to clients — as noted by AppleInsider — investment bank Wedbush says Apple is likely to announce a strategic electric vehicle partnership in 2022 to lay the groundwork for an “Apple Car” release in 2025.

