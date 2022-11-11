Yesterday at the Linwood Dunn Theater in Los Angeles, Apple TV+ held the season three premiere event for theApple Original comedy “Mythic Quest,” which will premiere with the first two episodes today, followed by one new episode weekly through January 6, 2023.

Attendees at the red carpet premiere included co-creator, executive producer, star Rob McElhenney, co-creator and executive producer Megan Ganz, executive producer and star David Hornsby, season three guest star Joe Manganiello, as well as ensemble cast stars Charlotte Nicdao, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis, Ashly Burch, Danny Pudi, Naomi Ekperigin, Judah Prehn, Derek Waters, Austin Zajur, Ben Stillwell and Isla Rose Hall. Executive producers Danielle Kreinik, Jason Altman, Nick Frenkel and Michael Rotenberg also attended the event.

About season three

Here’s how season three is described: In season three, “Mythic Quest” follows a group of video game developers tasked with building worlds, molding heroes and creating legends, but the most hard-fought battles don’t occur in the game — they happen in the office. In season three, as Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana is forced to play mediator to her bosses’ incessant bickering. Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo returning as his assistant — more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man.

The series stars McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, who also executive produces, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin, who was upped to a series regular for the third season, and guest stars including Joe Manganiello, Lindsey Kraft and Casey Sander.

“Mythic Quest” is executive produced by Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day under their RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts, and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. David Hornsby and Megan Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft. The first two seasons of “Mythic Quest” are now streaming on Apple TV+.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related