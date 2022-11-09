“Apple Glasses” — Apple’s rumored augmented reality/virtual reality headset — should begin production in 2023 with Pegatron as the exclusive manufacturing partner, according to DigiTimes.

From the article: “Industry sources stated this XR headset mainly targets the commercial markets. The price is higher and the shipment quantity is limited. Previous estimates said that the annual shipment for this device would reach 2.5 million units. However, right now, rough estimates placed the annual shipment at around 0.7 to 0.8 million units. For supply chain manufacturers that benefit from quantity, this is not a particularly profitable order.”

DigiTimes’ article differs from a report from MarketWatch that says that the rumored “Apple Glasses” — Apple’s augmented reality/mixed reality headset — may not arrive until 2025 or 2026 even though they were expected to be at least previewed next year.

Quoting Jeff Pu, an analyst at Haitong International Tech Research, the article says the AR/MR device will be postponed due to “design issues.” Apple has not yet responded to a request for comment from MarketWatch on its plans for AR glasses.

About Apple Glasses

When it comes to Apple Glasses, the rumors are abundant. It will be a head-mounted display. Or may have a design like “normal” glasses. Or it may be eventually be available in both. The Apple Glasses may or may not have to be tethered to an iPhone to work. Other rumors say that Apple Glasses could have a custom-build Apple chip and a dedicated operating system dubbed “rOS” for “reality operating system.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related