As noted by MacRumors, Apple has released new firmware for the second generation AirPods Pro and new firmware updates for the Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, and the Beats Studio Buds.

There’s no word on what the any of the firmware updates entail. Installation on the AirPods Pro 2 is automatic when the AirPods are in their charging case, the case is plugged into a charger, and the linked iPhone is in close proximity and connected to Wi-Fi. You can check the installed firmware revision in the “General” settings menu, by selecting “About,” then “AirPods.”

There’s no standard way to update the ‌Beats‌‌ software either, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air while the earbuds are connected to an iOS device. Putting the Beats‌‌‌‌‌ in the case, connecting them to a power source, and then pairing them‌‌‌‌‌ to an iPhone or iPad should force the update after a short period of time, notes MacRumors.

